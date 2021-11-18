Razorbacks Will be Well Represented in 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 8

FAYETTEVILLE — The 2022 All-American Bowl will be played on Jan. 8, 2022, in San Antonio with four future Razorbacks in the game which is televised on NBC and the kickoff set for noon.

The four future Razorbacks selected for the game are Fayetteville four-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, Maumelle four-star offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser, 6-0, 185, and Cambridge (Wis.) two-star long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215.

The four are part of what appears to be a very good recruiting class for the University of Arkansas. The game features top recruits from around the nation and it’s considered a very high honor for any senior to be selected to the game.

Chamblee is the latest future Razorback to be selected to the game. He helped lead Maumelle to the first round of the state playoffs where they lost a narrow 31-28 decision to undefeated Greenbrier. Chamblee committed to Arkansas on March 6. He chose the Hogs over many of the nation’s top powers. He officially visited Arkansas on June 25. He also took official visits to Oklahoma State and Miami.

Glad to say I have committed to the @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/cmEhe7CBNe — Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) November 17, 2021

Sategna committed to Arkansas on Nov. 3. He had previously been committed to Texas A&M and Oregon. Sategna is also a track standout. He has helped Fayetteville to an 8-2 record and a spot against Cabot in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs on Friday night. In 10 games, Sategna has caught 67 passes for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing three times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He has returned five kickoffs for 92 yards (18.4 avg.) with a long of 25.

Rowser committed to the Razorbacks on March 28. He chose the Hogs over several top schools around the nation. He has helped Belleville to an 11-1 record so far. They will face Sterling Heights Stevenson (10-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a playoff game. He took an official visit to Arkansas on June 4.

I want to thank TheShow by NextGen for inviting me, giving me the platform to perform, showcasing my talent with film, and nominating/selecting for the All American Bowl 🤝 #Respect pic.twitter.com/cwJaFSkuMn — gho$t . (@MylesRowser) June 28, 2021

Stein committed to Arkansas on June 22. He took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 11 when the Razorbacks hosted Texas. He’s expected to be Jordan Silver’s replacement handling the long snaps. While Stein is a two-star recruit with the recruiting services, but specialists are rated differently as well. Among specialists, Stein is a five-star long snapper.