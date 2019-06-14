RB John Gentry Commits to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

Arkansas has gained a commitment from Houston (Texas) North Shore Class of 2020 running back John Gentry.

Gentry announced the commitment on Friday following his official visit to Arkansas.

He talked about how the official visit went which obviously played a role in his decision.

“It was a visit to remember,” Gentry said. “All the food was a highlight, and then the time at Coach (Chad) Morris’s house really sealed the deal for me. I sat down one-on-one with all the coaches and they were telling me how I’m needed and I could be a big part of the turn around.”

Junior running back Rakeem Boyd was his player host and also made a strong impression on Gentry.

“Rakeem was an amazing host,” Gentry said. “He showed me a lot, we talked about a lot, he sealed the deal for me too.”

At Arkansas, Gentry will be coached by Jeff Traylor.

“Coach Traylor is going to be a hard coach but I think he’s going to be understanding,” Gentry said. “I think we’re going to have a good 3-4 years when I come.”

Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season, but Gentry puts full trust in Morris and the staff.

“I know last year Coach Morris was new so that was a rebuilding stage but they’re more stable now,” Gentry said. “I think they’ll have more wins this season. I talked to Collin (Clay) and he told me it’s a great atmosphere. He said that everyone is really here and in it and they’re going to turn this thing around.”

Gentry said he and Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum spent a lot of time working on Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, the third official visitor.

“Mason and I were working on Blayne, we’ll see what happens,” Gentry said.

Gentry left Fayetteville with a great feeling about his future school.

“I love Arkansas,” Gentry said. “SEC is the best level of football there is. If I come in here and do my thing, I have the possibility to go to the league and I think they can put me in a position to do that.”

Arkansas now has eight commitments for 2020.