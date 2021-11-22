Recruiting Success Likely to Follow Arkansas’ Program on the Rise

FAYETTEVILLE — Much has been made of Arkansas’ failures prior to Sam Pittman arriving, but the program is no doubt heading in the right direction.

Arkansas was 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule in 2020 and are 7-4 heading into the final week of the regular season this year. Arkansas has beaten Texas, Texas A&M and LSU among others this season and it’s expected to really help in the Class of 2023.

“I think so,” Pittman said. “Certainly, we’re in the conversation with more kids that you might call higher stars, or whatever you evaluate. So, it has helped us tremendously. I think nationally, we’ve been on TV a bunch, but I think it’s really helped in the state of Texas and the bordering states. We had a good visit down in Louisiana with our coaches when we went there. We had a good visit in Alabama, I know they’re not bordering. When we went out on the road, that Hog is pretty strong out there right now.”

The Class of 2022 is virtually full pending what happens with the portal. The Hogs have 20 public commitments and counted four forward leaving one scholarship. Sources indicate Arkansas has a private pledge for that spot. Pittman is also excited about the unofficial visitors heading to Fayetteville on Friday to watch the Hogs take on Missouri.

“I think we’re going to be fine there,” Pittman said. “We have several guys coming in. We don’t have any officials this weekend. But we’ll have a big weekend the week after this and the week after that. But I think we’ll have, just as the crowd will be, we anticipate a bunch, a big number. I think we’ll have a big number of kids. Obviously some cases they’re still playing and then some cases Thanksgiving and not be able to come. But I think the numbers we have projected to come are pretty high.”

The Razorbacks have three public commitments for 2023 and according to a source one private pledge. The public commitments are Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter and Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm. In 2024, Arkansas has a pledge from Lakeside running back Braylen Russell.

Arkansas and Missouri will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.