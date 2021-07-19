Recruiting Tidbits: More Commits Coming, Monticello Event and Rain Prevents Future Hog From Pitching in Baum-Walker

FAYETTEVILLE — As SEC Media Days begin today the 2021 football season is nearing.

Arkansas is sitting at 16 commitments with that number expected to continue to grow in the coming days. On June 29, Arkansas will find out the status of Milan (Tenn.) safety Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190. He’s down to Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The Hogs are expected to get good news there.

Duncanville (Texas) linebacker Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225, is an outstanding prospect at his position. He’s expected to make a commitment by the end of July. He is down to Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. He was committed to Oklahoma State prior to his Arkansas visit. He has since decommitted from the Cowboys. The Hogs are hoping for good news here as well.

The two uncommitted recruits inside Arkansas holding offers from the Hogs are Bentonville wide receiver Chas Nimrod, 6-3, 180, and Little Rock Parkview safety Jaylon White, 6-3, 210. Nimrod has officially visited Illinois. Kansas State, Utah State and Washington State. He said last week he may make a decision at the end of the month. White has took official visits to Louisville and Kansas State. The Razorbacks are considered the leader for White while Nimrod could land at any number of places.

As far as the numbers for the Class of 2022, it could look something like this: two running backs, three wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two cornerbacks, three safeties, four defensive linemen, a punter and a long snapper.

I look for the Hogs to try to add one wide receiver and a defensive lineman as transfers, either grad or junior college. Quarterback is still up in the air as well. If all goes well with the young ones on campus it wouldn’t be a shocker to see them not sign one in 2022.

Rain, Rain Go Away

The Arkansas Sticks were in Fayetteville this weekend slated to play four games.

Among the games was one in Baum-Walker Stadium where future Razorback Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 235, was slated to pitch. Hyneman and the Sticks 17&U were slated to face the Midwest Mavericks on Friday at 11:15 a.m., but rain forced it to be postponed. The game was rescheduled for Sunday at 3:45 p.m.,, but it took was canceled due to rain.

So Hyneman will have to wait to make his pitching debut on the mound at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Sticks have 12 future Razorbacks on the team. Hicks will be a senior at Jonesboro High School this fall.

Show Out in Monticello on Aug. 1