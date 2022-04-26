FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 11 commitments as the Evaluation Period and then school camps approach.

At this time, the Hogs have six commitments for offense and five on defense. The latest is obviously Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220. Singleton chose the Razorbacks over UCF, Miami and Georgia on Monday.

Getting Singleton was huge since the Hogs were basically without a scholarship quarterback since Malik Hornsby signed in the Class of 2020. In the Class of 2021, Arkansas signed Lucas Coley and Landon Rogers and then didn’t ink one in the 2022 class. Coley has recently transferred to Houston and Rogers is at wide receiver. The Hogs enter the 2022 season with two scholarship quarterbacks, Hornsby and KJ Jefferson. They do have two other quarterbacks who were scholarship players at other schools, but took the preferred walk-on route to Arkansas.

The class is loaded at tight end with a trio of four-star recruits. They have Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, Bixby (Okla.) High’s Luke Hasz, 6-3, 220, and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, That is a very impressive haul for Dowell Loggains.

Cody Kennedy has added two talented offensive linemen to the commitment list. Bentonville’s Joey Su’a is one of the most underrated recruits in the nation. Su’a, 6-5, 315, is a three-star recruit, but an opposing high school coach who saw his team play against Bentonville said Su’a is one of the best offensive lineman he has ever seen in this state.

Luke Brown, 6-5, 300, is from Paris (Tenn.) Henry County and chose the Hogs over offers from 27 other schools. Among the 28 offers for Brown were SEC schools Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri.

A couple of prospects worth watching on the offensive line are Pike Road (Ala.) four-star Vysen Lang, 6-5, 330, and Frisco (Texas) Wakefield four-star Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345. Lang dropped his Top 10 on Twitter April 17. The schools are Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee. Stroh will announce his Top 5 on Friday with the Hogs, Baylor, Texas and Texas A&M among the schools hoping to make the cut.

The Hogs are in the mix for several other talented offensive linemen. Jimmy Smith is on a large group of running backs and Kenny Guiton has some talented wide receivers on his radar. Arkansas took a recruiting hit last week when Converse (Texas) Judson three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 160, decommitted. Evans is a standout on both the gridiron and in track. Arkansas has one of the best combo football and track & field schools in the SEC. But Evans committed early to Arkansas and now wants to make sure he didn’t rush into a decision.

A running back who was in Fayetteville recently for a visit is Orlando (Fla.) Edgewarter four-star Cedric Baxter Jr., 6-1, 215. He has narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami. As a junior, Baxter rushed 202 times for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns.

On the defensive line, Deke Adams has North Little Rock four-star Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 253, and Mansfield (Texas) four-star Kaleb James, 6-5, 265, on the commitment list. That is an outstanding start for the Hogs with several others also on the radar.

Mike Scherer took over a linebacker room that was short on numbers and has continued to add talent. He currently has pledges from Carrollton (Texas) Hebron three-star Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove three-star Everett Rousseau, 6-2, 220. Dean is a sprinter in track at his size and reminds some observers of Drew Sanders, Arkansas’ linebacker who transferred in from Alabama. Thanks to Smith and the staff, Arkansas is getting a pipeline into Cedar Grove High School. That’s a school that produces talent on a yearly basis. Smith is the former head coach there. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and running back Rashod Dubinion played there as well.

At this time, the Hogs have one pledge for the secondary. Gardendale (Ala.) three-star cornerback Dallas Young, 6-1, 180, has a lot of talent. He’s someone who could see the field early for Dominique Bowman and Barry Odom. Bowman and Odom have done an outstanding job of getting defensive backs on campus for Prospect Days.