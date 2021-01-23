Ryan Yurachek Fills in at Tight End For Arkansas’ Recruiting Event on Saturday

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas did a virtual visit for the Class of 2022 in-state recruits they have offered.

Among that group is DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, who is committed to the Hogs. With Jon Cooper no longer on the staff at Arkansas Sam Pittman opted to have Ryan Yurachek be the host for Courtney.

Yurachek is a graduate assistant with the offense. He is the son of Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Director of Athletics and Vice-Chancellor, and brother of Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek. He was an all-conference tight end at Marshall. In 51 games, he caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was undrafted out of Marshall, but spent his rookie season in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders and then 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys before announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Arkansas is now searching for Cooper’s replacement. The new coach for tight ends will be the third assistant brought on since the end of the 2020 season. Pittman has hired Kenny Guiton from Colorado State to coach wide receivers and promoted Michael Scherer to mentor the linebackers. Scherer was a defensive quality control assistant. He replaces Rion Rhoades while Guiton came in for Justin Stepp, who is now at South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play