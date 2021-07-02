Sam Carter, Arkansas Adds Outstanding Cornerback Jaylen Lewis Thanks to Family Atmosphere

FAYETTEVILLE — Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood three-star cornerback Jaylen Lewis has committed to Arkansas.

Lewis announced his decision on Friday.

Go Hogs‼️🐗 Stepped on the ground and felt like home‼️ pic.twitter.com/GLgTLyw9xH — jaylenlewis (@jaylenlew7) July 2, 2021

He chose the Razorbacks over 33 other offers including Auburn, Memphis, Michigan State and many more.

Lewis talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation prior to his commitment announcement.

“Family is what I was looking for so Arkansas is what I got,” Lewis said. “I chose Arkansas because it was different and I wanted to start my future here.”

Lewis was true to his word at the conclusion of his official visit to Arkansas.

“I love Arkansas,” Lewis said. “This is my first time being here, but it won’t be my last time being here. I love Arkansas.”

When he visited Arkansas he was favoring Auburn, but the coaches, particularly Sam Carter, made a difference at Arkansas.

“The coaching staff here is way different,” Lewis said. “Auburn’s coaching staff, I like them, but the coaching staff here is way different. They vibe different, they move different, they talk different. That’s what I like about them.”

Once again on Friday morning, Lewis talked about the vibe he got while at Arkansas.

“Arkansas had a different vibe,” Lewis said. “And I like different things and that’s how Arkansas became my new home.”

As a junior, Lewis had 60 tackles, four for loss, seven interceptions, four pass breakups, two sacks and three touchdowns on offense.

Arkansas is hoping to add a linebacker this afternoon as well. Canton (Ohio) McKinley’s Mani Powell will announce his decision at 3 p.m. CT.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/pkY9RgSr87 💯 — jaylen lewis (@jaylenLew12) January 4, 2021

Arkansas now has 13 commitments for the Class of 2022.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood