Sam Carter Excited for Future of Razorbacks, Pleased to be Part of It

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Carter made a quick mark on the recruiting trail and is looking forward to coaching the cornerbacks at Arkansas.

Carter was hired by Sam Pittman away from Missouri. Carter, a former standout in the secondary for TCU, is excited for the opportunity at Arkansas.

“It has been amazing,” Carter said of his time so far at Arkansas. “Coach (Sam) Pittman gave me an opportunity. The fans are amazing, the staff is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better staff to be on.”

Carter arrived at Arkansas following the early signing period. He jumped in when the dead period ended and made an impact.

“It was a little bit hard,” Carter said. “But when you talk to kids throughout the year you kinda know who the kids are. The only kid I really didn’t know was Khari Johnson, but once I got to know the family it was pretty easy.”

Carter was with Missouri when they beat Arkansas in Little Rock this season. So he didn’t see the University of Arkansas that day.

“We played in Little Rock so we really didn’t get to come down (to Fayetteville),” Carter said. “So this is actually my first time in Fayetteville other than two years ago when we played here. But I think they were working on the stadium (in 2017).”

Now that the north end zone is finished and you have got to see everything up close what are your impressions of the facilities here?

“I’m still surprised,” Carter said. “There’s still things I haven’t seen yet. So everyday I wake up like, ‘I’m in this building, OK, thank you God.'”

As far as the personnel on the team Carter is still learning about them due to being on the road the past month recruiting.

“We still haven’t installed a defense,” Carter said. “The guys are working and just waiting for Coach (Barry) Odom to come up with a plan and go from there. But all the guys are working. We have enough talent here so we’re just trying to work with the guy we have here on the team.”

Carter talked about the transition from Missouri to Arkansas and being on the road with recruiting much of his time to this point.

“The transition has been a little tough because you have to move everything to get here,” Carter said. “Mostly guys on the staff, I worked with Coach Odom he was my boss at Missouri, Jon Cooper was there, Coach Brad Davis was there, Michael Scherer was there and I know Kendal (Briles) from when I played at TCU. So a lot of the guys on the staff are kinda new, but all the guys I didn’t know those guys have been amazing. So I have been thankful.”

What’s the process for you trying to learn all the new players who were already on the roster before you got here?

“I won’t say it’s harder you just have to take out the time and invest in them,” Carter said. “Just let them know that you’re are here for them. We really haven’t talked about ball one time. It’s been about what do you like, what do you don’t like and what can I do to help you? That’s what we’re here for to help them.”

Pittman is a head coach at this level for the first time in his career. Odom was the head coach at Missouri for four years and figures to be someone who can help Pittman more than just as defensive coordinator. Carter talked about that.

“I think for him those two have a relationship prior and then here,” Carter said. “I think they have been friends 15-20 years. So I won’t say it will be hard because Coach Pittman is a great guy and he’s gonna do things we need to get done as a head coach. but I think Coach Odom being a head coach does help and he can lean on him for information.”

(Editor’s Note: This is the second of a nine-part series looking at the assistant coaches at Arkansas.)

