Sam Mbake Commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake on Wednesday.

He signed with the Razorbacks in the Class of 2022.

Mbake, 6-3, 205, was at Arkansas on an official visit Dec. 3-5. Mbake chose the Hogs over offers from 26 other schools.

Mbake caught 22 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. That followed a season when he caught 54 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

He is the fourth wide receiver in the Class of 2022 for Arkansas. He joins OU transfer Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203; Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170; and Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175.

