Sam Pittman Awards Scholarship to Former Walk-on Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Pulaski Academy standout and Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones has been awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman according to a source.

Jones, 6-5, 294, who is a redshirt sophomore after sitting out the 2019 season transferring in following one year at Notre Dame. Jones was offered by Arkansas when a senior with the Bruins and was once committed to the Hogs.

However, when Bret Bielema was fired following the 2017 season, Jones opted to reopen his recruiting and ended up at Notre Dame. However, he opted to leave there and return closer to home following the 2018 season.

Jones has three years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas and is among the guard candidates given a chance to start or see significant time this fall.

He had 18 offers coming out of Pulaski Academy.