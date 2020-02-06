Sam Pittman Hoping to Get The Levi Draper Georgia, Many Others Recruited

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper visited Arkansas on Saturday and then committed on Tuesday.

Draper, 6-1, 234, will be a grad transfer. He’s set to graduate from Oklahoma this spring and then will head to Arkansas with two years of eligibility remaining. Draper redshirted at OU in 2017 and then played mostly special teams in 2018 and 2019.

However, coming out of Collinsville (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2017 Draper was a high four-star recruit. He had close to 30 offers from schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Auburn, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and many others in addition to Oklahoma and Georgia.

As a senior at Collinsville, Draper had 143 tackles, four sacks and a pair of interceptions. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Game.

However, at Oklahoma he only had three tackles this past season. Sam Pittman talked about adding Draper to the Class of 2020.

“Well, we wanted him,” Pittman said. “Well, first of all, we knew what kind of kid he was. We knew he was a great kid and we knew he could run. We tried to recruit him at Georgia when I was there, so I got to know him and the family. Sometimes you just have to believe that the guy is the high school kid that you were recruiting. What happened over there at his college, I don’t know. We saw enough tape on him playing at Oklahoma that we felt like he could come in here and help us.”

With Dre Greenlaw a senior in 2018 and then De’Jon Harris in 2019 the Hogs needed an older linebacker in this class. Pittman is hoping Draper can come in and help Bumper Pool and the rest of the linebackers.