Sam Pittman Making Rounds In Louisiana, Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — New Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman was in New Orleans earlier today and now is visiting a former commitment.

Pittman and Justin Stepp are in Marshall, Texas, tonight to visit wide receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 200. Williams was committed to Arkansas, but backed away from that pledge on Nov. 10 soon after Chad Morris was fired.

As a senior, Williams was forced to play quarterback due to an injury with a teammate. He completed 41 of 82 passes for 961 yards, one interception and tight touchdowns, rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two more scores.

Williams has been offered by Virginia and Washington State since his decommitment. He now has approximately 20 offers. He visited Arkansas officially the May 3 weekend. Kansas and others were on him hard as well prior to his Arkansas pledge.

Arkansas is also still recruiting Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum, 5-11, 171, who also was previously committed to the Hogs. Mangum took an official visit to Arkansas the June 12 weekend. He committed to the Hogs on April 6 while attending the Red-White game. He took an official visit to California last weekend. His team is 13-1 and will face Katy Taylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Pittman and Stepp will see him as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pittman was in Louisiana to see New Orleans Brother Martin defensive back Nicholas Turner, 6-0, 186, and John Curtis athlete Corey Wren, 5-9, 170. Wren was once committed to Georgia, but recently decommitted. Turner was committed to Georgia Tech, but decommitted last week. He took an official visit to Arkansas on Oct. 18.

Pittman will be in Oklahoma on Thursday to see some prospects including Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs, 5-11, 205. He will also see some other prospects while in the state committed elsewhere.

Pittman and the Razorbacks will host recruits on official visits this weekend.

One interesting coaching note is former Missouri head football coach started following Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll and Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell as well as former offensive lineman Dan Skipper on Twitter. Odom is rumored to be a strong possibility to be defensive coordinator for Pittman.