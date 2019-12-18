Sam Pittman Pleased With Additions to Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed seven players on Wednesday and Sam Pittman is pleased with the new additions.

The list included three from Arkansas and one each from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee. The Razorbacks are expected to add a second recruit from Memphis on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. when Central wide receiver Darin Turner makes his commitment known.

Among the seven signed were two players committed to Missouri. Crowley (Texas) three-star running back Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 220, and Memphis (Tenn.) White Station three-star offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-6, 315, both chose the Hogs.

Curry had committed to Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis when they were at Missouri. The two worked on him this past weekend to get him to Arkansas.

“He came this past weekend on an official visit,” Pittman said. “He was at one time committed to the University of Missouri. And when coach Davis came over he certainly went after him. He’s got everything that we want. He has size. He has good feet. He has weight. We just thought he would fit into what an Arkansas offensive lineman should be.

“So Coach Brad Davis did a good job of recruiting him and he was here this weekend and just very, very excited about him. I think he’ll be a good player for us.”

Johnson rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns this season while helping his team to a 9-2 record. That followed up a junior season where he rushed for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns helping the Eagles to a 7-4 record.

“Dominique Johnson is a big physical running back,” Pittman said. “He had been on some different trips. He was another one that had been involved with Missouri. We felt like we needed a big, physical back. So we went after him, and he was ecstatic to be a part of the University of Arkansas. He committed to us over the last day or two.”

Pittman had a previous relationship with Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181, when at Georgia. Pittman got him in for a visit this past weekend and got good news on late Tuesday night.

“Myles Slusher committed to us last night at about a quarter till midnight,” Pittman said. “His decision was weighing on him. His parents came in here and himself this weekend. I had been recruiting Miles when I was at the University of Georgia.

“There’s a lot of excitement about him. He has speed. David Alexander is the head coach (at Broken Arrow). They won the state his junior year. He has outstanding parents in Blanca and PJ. He was a good get for us.”

Pittman detailed more about how Slusher let him know he was coming.

“It’s awesome, man,” Slusher said. “You know, recruiting is awesome. It’s competition, you know. It’s selling you, it’s selling the university, it’s selling the state of Arkansas. Actually, I was driving home. And he called me on the phone, and usually if they call you at 11:45, it’s not to tell you they’re going to go someplace else. I’ve yet to ever get a player at his press conference that he didn’t tell me he was coming before the press conference.

“So, there’s always that little glimmer of hope. You always lose. He’s going to tell the team he’s going to. And so, last night when he told me, it was a great get for the university because he’s such a good kid, too. But we wanted him at Georgia. Obviously there was some really good teams on his list. I’m just glad that his parents are going to be able to see him play, that he’s an hour and 45 minutes away from them. That’s about normal right now. So, I was up and we talked several times back and forth. I texted his parents and all that. Those days are awesome, and when you win a battle for a guy like that, they’re incredible.”

In Louisiana, Arkansas added Harvey (La.) Helen Cox three-star linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205. His teammate, safety Donovan Johnson stuck with Virginia.

“We went in there to his school on maybe Wednesday or Thursday,” Pittman said. “He’s an early out (midterm graduate). We liked his tape when we were in school. His mother by the way is awesome. When coach Odom got here we sat down and watched the tape on him and we liked a lot of things that he did. We think that he can play a Will linebacker, possibly a nickel/Sam – maybe even a strong safety because he has good speed and we are very, very excited that we were able to get him.”

The three from Arkansas are Hazen defensive lineman Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244, Jonesboro linebacker Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, and Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-5, 210.

“Jashaud Stewart was the first guy as a head coach at Arkansas that I was able to see,” Pittman said. “The thing I like about him is he’s relentless in his effort, the way he plays the game. I had no idea that he’s really as big as what he was. I had watched his tape. Obviously I didn’t know him well. But I knew he loved the Razorbacks. So after the press conference last Monday, that evening we flew out there. He was the first guy I was able to see. And what a wonderful family and what a wonderful kid. Obviously we’re excited about him.”

As a senior, Stewart finished with 114 tackles, including 85 solo, 23 for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, four recovered and an interception. It was thought the previous staff intended to play Stewart at the rush end spot. However, Arkansas released him as a linebacker when announcing the signees Wednesday. Pittman was asked if he thinks Stewart can make the transition to linebacker?

“I do. I mean, to be honest with you, I was told that sometimes they have to slow down practice because this guy … there’s no throttle on him,” Pittman said. “As a coach your job is to get the best players on the field at the same time. So if he happens to be that defensive end that might bulk up to 260 or 265, if he stays around that 240, 245 mark, he might stand up and be some type of a Jack-type guy.

“To me, this guy is an Arkansas Razorback. He’s exactly what we want motor-wise, physicality. So we’re certainly going to try to get him on the field as fast we can.”

Wallace helped lead Bryant to back-to-back Class 7A state championships.

“Was the second guy that I saw as a head coach at Arkansas,” Pittman said. “They have a great family, wonderful home and he loves the Razorbacks. This guy right here is a really good football player. I think he can play defensive end, stand up as what you might call a Jack linebacker or weakside backer. I think you can stand him up in a three-down front. I think you can put him down on the line in a four-man front.

“But we’re really excited about him and his ability to run with his length. I’m not positive where we will play him, but I am positive that we’re excited he’s on our football team.”

Toll signed his letter of intent in Cancun on Wednesday. Pittman likes what Toll brings to the team.

“Went to see him on Tuesday of last week,” Pittman said. “They had some of the best barbecue possible in Arkansas at their house. The parents are unbelievable. Just very, very fine folks. He’s an early out. He’ll be here in January. Great looking kid. We’re looking at him at several positions on the D-line. He can run. He loves the Razorbacks. His parents love the Razorbacks. He was one that was committed to us that stayed with us.”



