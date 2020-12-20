Sam Pittman Pleased With Trio Razorbacks Signed up Front on Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed three offensive linemen on Wednesday and Sam Pittman is pleased with the trio.

During his Zoom conference on Wednesday, Pittman talked about each. The Hogs signed Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 290, and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-9, 292.

“I really like the guys we got,” Pittman said. “Terry Wells I think was the very first one. He’s a 305-pound kid that really has great feet, smart and I think he can develop into an excellent offensive lineman.

“Cole Carson, I think him and Devon Manuel both came here on the same junior day, I believe. I think all three of them were here, to be honest with you. Could be wrong on that, but I think all three of them were at junior day at the same time. Cole, the only thing with Cole was I wanted to see how big he was. He’s as big or bigger than Frank Ragnow was. I remember thinking that whenever I first met him. I loved him because he had his name on the back of his belt. I kind of like guys like that. I liked his athleticism on the field. I liked his natural ability to explode through his hips.

“Then Devon Manuel, the first thing that kind of caught my eye about Devon was not necessarily his size, because he’s huge, but his basketball skill. I think the first few clips that I saw on him, watching him, was from playing basketball. He’s a very good basketball player. Very light on his feet. I don’t know if raw is the word, but I think there’s a lot of things we can do there to help him technique-wise and things of that nature. He’s very well coached in high school, but I think when he gets here, the sky’s the limit because he is very athletic and he’s huge. Those are the type of kids we need in our program on the offensive line.”

Wells actually came to the first Junior Day on Feb. 1 and committed at that time. Manuel and Carson came to the March 7 Junior Day. It also appears the Hogs aren’t finished with the offensive line recruiting.

“Now we still have some scholarships available and I think we still need at least one more D-lineman, preferably maybe a pass-rushing defensive end,” Pittman said. “And at least one more offensive lineman. If I had my druthers I’d like to go 2 and 2 on both sides. We have one available scholarship and we can push three forward. But as of right now, the thoughts are going big and going on both sides of the ball, but obviously we would take the positions of need if somebody gets in the transfer portal that we think could help us.”

Arkansas’ scholarship offensive linemen are Shane Clenin and Dalton Wagner, juniors; Noah Gatlin, Luke Jones, Ricky Stromberg and Ryan Winkel, sophomores; Brady Latham, Beaux Limmer and Dylan Rathcke, redshirt freshmen; Ray Curry Jr., Marcus Henderson and Jalen St. John, true freshmen. Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham are seniors who are eligible to return if they want. The walk-on offensive linemen are Austin Nix (redshirt sophomore), Drew Vest (redshirt freshman), Payton Simpson (freshman) and Griffin Hunt (redshirt sophomore).