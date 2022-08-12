By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2023 at Arkansas has 23 commitments with all being from the high school ranks.

In the day and age of transfer portal some schools have signed as many as nearly 20 transfers. Sam Pittman talked about his philosophy on that Thursday when he met with the media.

“I don’t know,” Pittman said. “I want to, as long as I can do it this way, because I think eventually it will pay off. I would like to sign 20 out of high school, you know. If you rounded it to 25, which is not the rule now, it goes to 85. But I’d like to keep the foundation at 20 if I can. Well, if you do a better job in high school recruiting, you can continue to do the high school recruiting and bring in five.

“We’ve got nine guys that I believe will make a difference on our football team that are transfers. I believe. Now, Cade Fortin is one of those guys too and he’s not starting right now but he’s making a big difference on our football team. So, yeah, I think so.”

Pittman compared some of the transfer recruiting to the days when some schools would sign 20 or more junior college recruits in a class.

“A little of it goes back to junior college recruiting back in the day, where you go ‘I’m going to sign half the class junior college,’” Pittman said. “Well, you’re going to change your team one way or the other. You’re going to change your team to really good or kinda go bad. I just don’t want to take that chance. So I still want to build the program around high school players.

“And if we get a Drew Sanders we get a chance at or a Landon Jackson, who came to Arkansas and visited but we just at the time weren’t winning enough games for them to Win the Pep Rally. And they want to come back and they’re good kids and good players, then we need to do that. And I might but I don’t think I’d ever do the 15 and the 13 route, unless we had just a whole ton of seniors and we had to go to 30-something scholarship.”

Arkansas’ Commitments for 2023

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195, Moody, Ala.

Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-7, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Brad Spence, LB, 6-3, 230, Houston Klein Forest, Texas

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.