Sam Pittman Will Know Status of First Class on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA’s early signing period is nearing and Sam Pittman will know what he has heading into the dead period.

The early signing period will be from Wednesday through Friday. At least three recruits will sign with the Hogs on Wednesday though they hope for more.

Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll will ink with the Hogs at 11 a.m. while in Cancun on a vacation. Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace will follow at noon and then Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart at 1 p.m.. All three will sign on Wednesday.

I will sign on Wednesday at Jonesboro Highschool at 1:00 in the Performing Arts Center pic.twitter.com/OROxvYQEyP — Jashaud Stewart (@JashaudStewart) December 16, 2019

Several other targets will sign on Wednesday. Harvey (La.) Helen Cox safety will sign with either Arkansas or Virginia at 9:30 a.m. Memphis (Tenn.) White Station offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr. will sign with either Missouri, Arkansas or Mississippi State at 1:30 p.m.. Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher is slated to sign at 2 p.m. with either Arkansas, Nebraska, UCLA or Oregon.

On Thursday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Memphis Central athlete Darin Turner will choose from Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. Turner, Curry, Slusher and Johnson all took official visits to Arkansas this past weekend.

In addition, Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs said Monday night he’s still uncertain if he will sign early. Pittman visited him this past Thursday and Jacobs said he’s still considering the Hogs. Oklahoma State and Maryland are also known to be in the mix.

