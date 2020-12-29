Seniors Returning Has Impact on Recruiting Needs, Help Coming at Midterm

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will get some additional players at midterm with a large number of recruits enrolling then.

In addition, six seniors have already stated the intention to return and possibly more are expected to follow. Among the six returning is two offensive linemen. Last week, Pittman had stated the Hogs had four more scholarships and in the need to get bigger could use two for the offensive line and the other pair for defense up front.

“Now we still have some scholarships available and I think we still need at least one more D-lineman, preferably maybe a pass-rushing defensive end,” Pittman said. “And at least one more offensive lineman. If I had my druthers I’d like to go 2 and 2 on both sides. We have one available scholarship and we can push three forward. But as of right now, the thoughts are going big and going on both sides of the ball, but obviously we would take the positions of need if somebody gets in the transfer portal that we think could help us.”

But with Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary returning Pittman feels that might change the numbers and even the need on the offensive line.

“With Myron and Ty coming back, I still think that we need offensive linemen,” Pittman said. “I still think that we need defensive linemen. It might change a little bit more about a transfer versus a grad transfer. If we had an outstanding tackle or something of that nature, we might take him in the grad transfer portal. But just a transfer that might have three years that’s maybe playing behind a first-round draft pick and he might be a third-rounder, those probably are the guys we’re looking for maybe even a little bit more than even a senior, going to be a senior transfer. Maybe looking for a three-, four-year transfer more than we would a one-year on offense.

“Now defense, on the defensive line, we’re looking or the best possible player we can get, whether he’s one-year, whether he’s two, we have numbers on the D-line, we just need some size and a little bit more playmakers on that side of the ball. To answer your question, on offense it’s probably a little more of a ‘Can we get three or four years out of this guy, or two?’ On defense, we would take an immediate senior grad. Looking at kind of two different sets. But we would like to get two and two. With Myron coming back, it could be one and three. But we need some defensive linemen and we need to get them bad.”

In the early signing period, Arkansas signed three offensive linemen and the same number on defense. They have a large number of players in the Class of 2021 coming in at semester. On the offensive line, they have Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6. 290; Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-9, 300. The defensive line signees are Vian (Okla.) High School’s Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275; Jones (Miss.) College’s Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310; and Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities’ Cameron Ball, 6-5, 303. Williams is the only one of the six though who is midterm enrollee.

“I think it’s going to be really big,” Pittman said. “To get those guys to have a spring — assuming, it’ll be bigger if we have spring ball. But it’s going to be big either way. The way of the early enrollees keeps getting bigger and bigger each year. Before, you’d be lucky to get one or two, and now to get to 10, it can’t help but make us a lot better on special teams. Hopefully we’ll have some young guys that can press some of the starters we have now to make them better players, as well.

“Right now, they’re going to come in the 10th of January and do their COVID test, and then they can’t get on campus or do anything in our building until that gets back, which would be the morning of the 11th. Get them started with their physicals, but hopefully we don’t have to spare many days of them being in our offseason workouts, which start on the 11th for our older guys. Hopefully we can get those guys orientated and get in no later than Wednesday. Hopefully by Tuesday they’ll be able to start lifting with the team.”