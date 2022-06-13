FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13 and is one of three standout tight ends in the Class of 2023.

Easter, 6-5, 225, caught 30 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Following the visit Easter talked about how it went for him.

“The visit was great, just what I was expecting,” Easter said. “It was a great opportunity to do this. Yeah, I got to see things that I had never seen before, so it made it even better.”

Dowell Loggains his lead recruiter and will be his position’s coach at Arkansas.

“Good guy,” Easter said. “One of the best that I’ve ever met.”

Loggains has put together a tight end class that includes Easter, Bixby (Okla.) High School’s Luke Hasz and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm. All are four-star tight ends.

“We haven’t even got to talk to each other all the time yet, but it’s like a brotherhood already,” Easter said. “We’re already talking to each other all the time, texting each other, asking what’s going on, so I love it, it’s nice.”

Hasz and quarterback Malachi Singleton were both at Arkansas on unofficial visits this weekend. Easter is anxious to catch passes from Singleton.

“Malachi’s nice, he’s a good guy,” Easter said.

Did the three of you talk about what it will be like when you get to Arkansas?

“Not yet,” Easter said. “We’ll probably talk about that later, we’ll figure that all out when we get here.”

Easter’s host was Tyrus Washington. He said his commitment to Arkansas is solid. Last season Ashdown made it to the state playoffs where they lost to Shiloh Christian. How good will the Panthers be this fall?

“Hopefully it goes pretty well, and if not I’ll just play basketball, run track and come over here,” Easter said.

Arkansas has 12 commitments for the Class of 2023.