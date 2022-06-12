FAYETTEVILLE — Stockbridge (Ga.) defensive back Shelton Lewis committed to Pitt on June 4, but still took his scheduled visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Lewis, 5-11, 180, was impressed with Sam Pittman.

“The visit was good,” Lewis said. “Coach Pittman and his crew I like what they’ve got going on. It was good to see the college town. I like the vibe.”

You are committed to Pitt, but still taking visits. Are you just keeping your options open?

“I’m committed to Pitt,” Lewis said.

Malik Chavis was his player host. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Them just treating us like we were already players,” Lewis said of the Arkansas players. “Just not treating us like young guys and letting us hang out with them. Just showing us how it is at Arkansas.”

After you take all your visits could you see yourself at Arkansas if it’s the best fit for you?

“I can’t say that,” Lewis said.

He said he still has an official visit remaining to North Carolina.