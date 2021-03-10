Shiloh Christian Linebacker Kaden Henley Gets Offer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley didn’t have any offers until New Mexico offered him on Feb. 16, but now they are pouring in with the latest being from Arkansas.

The Razorbacks offered the talented Henley, 6-2, 227, on Wednesday.

Henley was elated to get an offer from the SEC school just down the road from his high school.

“Definitely was a awesome moment and extremely excited to have an opportunity to be a Hog,” Henley said. “I can’t wait to visit.”

As a junior, Henley helped the Saints to the Class 4A state championship. Henley was a standout on both sides of the ball. He finished with 159 tackles, 106 solo, 26 for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones, a defensive touchdown, 45 pancake blocks, nine knockdowns graded at 95 percent, 301 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

He also has offers from Air Force, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Pitt State and Army in addition to the Hogs and New Mexico.