FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims and Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson sits down with 2024 Arkansas recruit Jalen Shelley on Monday afternoon.

He talked about the Hogs, Eric Musselman and what it was like seeing his brother take on the Razorbacks last year with Missouri State.

Shelley will be taking an official visit to Arkansas this upcoming weekend and will get to see the Hogs’ season opener against Kent State.

You can see the full interview in the video above.