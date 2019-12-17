Some Lucky School Will Land Broken Arrow DB Myles Slusher on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher will sign with one of four schools on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Slusher, 6-0, 181, was at Arkansas this past weekend for an official visit. Slusher has been committed to Oregon since April 29, but Arkansas, UCLA and Nebraska are still trying to flip him.

He got to know new Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman when he was at Georgia. He explained how Pittman was responsible for him gaining a Georgia offer.

“He came down to the high school, he was recruiting Andrew (Raym), and he saw me at practice,” Slusher said. “That was during spring ball. I think he’s a stand-up person. He’s genuine, he thinks about the players a lot. I think he’s going to be a great coach here at Arkansas.”

On Tuesday. Slusher tweeted out a highlight video.

Spazzin on any of em’, that want the smoke💯 pic.twitter.com/ql8ODxSt4f — Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) December 14, 2018

As a senior, Slusher battled injuries while still managing 26 tackles, two for loss, a sack, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Slusher’s other official visits were to Nebraska Sept. 14, Oregon Oct 11 and UCLA Dec. 7.

Slusher is a midterm enrollee and will play in the All-American Bowl in January in San Antonio.