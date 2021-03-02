Source Indicates Blayne Toll Has Entered Transfer Portal

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Arkansas Communications

FAYETTEVILLE — A source has indicated that freshman defensive end Blayne Toll has entered the transfer portal.

Toll was a four-star recruit from Hazen High School. He spent time at both tight end and defensive end as a freshman while redshirting. He enrolled at Arkansas in January, 2020, and would have gone through spring drills, but they were not held due to COVID.

He was a four-year varsity letterman at Hazen. Played on both sides of the ball including both quarterback and receiver on offense.

He chose the Hogs over a long list of schools coming out of high school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play