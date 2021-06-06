Speedy Chandler Smith Impressed With Arkansas Facilities, Talks Treylon Burks

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic three-star wide receiver Chandler (CJ) Smith was wowed by what he saw in Fayetteville this weekend.

Smith, 6-3, 180, is a dual-sport recruit. He will play wide receiver in football and also is a sprinter in track. He talked about the visit after leaving Fayetteville.

“It was amazing,” Smith said. “It was beyond my expectation.”

Has been timed at 10.28 in the 100-meters and 20.62 in the 200 so obviously track is a priority as well. He toured the track facilities on Saturday.

“I have never seen anything like it,” Smith said. “It was astonishing.”

Kenny Guiton coaches Arkansas’ wide receivers and also made an impression on Smith as did the rest of the coaching staff.

“I love them,” Smith said. “I love their personality. I love how they are real. They keep it real with you, but can keep it fun at the same time.”

In 2020, he caught 23 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Other than obviously speed what do you feel are your strengths?

“I’ve got great hands and good ball movement,” Smith said. “My route running is good I think. My ability to read the defense and to get open as well.”

What are some of the things you are looking for in a college?

“Mainly a program that’s going to fit me the best,” Smith said. “School logo doesn’t mean anything as long as I can go in and perform to the best of my ability.”

Treylon Burks was his player host. Smith was very impressed with the junior standout.

“I love him,” Smith said. “He’s an awesome dude. I really got to connect with him. He was telling me Arkansas this could be the place for me.”

What are your visits after this one?

“I have South Carolina, Florida and Georgia,” Smith said.