FAYETTEVILLE — Ocoee (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star defensive back Zachary Tobe has released his Top 10 schools with Arkansas on the list.

Tobe, 6-2, 170, has on his list of 10 schools, in addition to Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, FAU, Duke, UCF, Kentucky, Purdue, North Carolina and Iowa State. Tobe was first offered by Arkansas on Jan. 25, but then Dominique Bowman reoffered him on this past Saturday.

As a junior, Tobe helped the Knights to a 6-4 record. Tobe caught one pass on offense for 63 yards. On defense, he finished with 31 tackles, 25 solo, two for loss, a pair of interceptions, one forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Among Arkansas’ eight commitments for 2023 is Gardendale (Ala.) four-star cornerback Dallas Young.

Click here for highlights.