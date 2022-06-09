FAYETTEVILLE — Greenbrier Class of 2023 wide receiver Carter McElhany will be at the Arkansas Prospect Camp on Sunday.

McElhany, 5-7, 155, isn’t big, but his speed is outstanding. McElhany feels pretty good about his football career to this point after a very successful season last year.

“Right now I feel like it’s going pretty good,” McElhany said. “It’s going how I want it to go.”

McElhany has two offers, Army and Air Force. McElhany is looking forward to Sunday’s camp at Arkansas.

“I want to show the Arkansas coaches pretty much everything I can do,” McElhany said. “Speed, route running and all kinds of stuff like that. I try to work on route running and getting off press.”

As a junior, McElhany caught 32 passes for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns. He returned six kickoffs for 227 yards (37.8 average) and four punts for 72 yards (18.0). Only a 38-28 loss to Pulaski Academy was the lone setback in the season for the Panthers.

“I feel like my personal stats were pretty good,” McElhany said. “I feel like as a team we did pretty well. We went 12-1 and ended up losing in the semifinals. But as a whole I want to say we had about five injuries going into the semifinal game so we kind of got held down because of injuries.”

Like many growing up in Arkansas playing for the Razorbacks is something McElhany has thought about many times.

“I’ve really always wanted to play for them,” McElhany said. “But recently I’ve been thinking about it quite a bit. It’s always been one of my dreams to play for them.”

Arkansas finished 9-4 last season and McElhany took notice.

“It was good,” McElhany said. “We had a lot of talent on that team. Treylon Burks getting drafted kind of showed how good we were. Getting drafted in the first round. I feel like we’re gonna be really good this year too.”

Sunday’s trip to Fayetteville is nothing new for McElhany. He has been on the campus a few times previously.

“I went twice last year so this will be my fourth or fifth time,” McElhany said.

McElhany gave his impressions of the facilities at Arkansas.

“Oh they’re phenomenal,” McElhany said. “The indoor is really nice. It was definitely top of its class.”

When it comes time to pick a college, McElhany has a few things in mind to help him make the right decision.

“Just some place that makes me feel like I’m at home,” McElhany said. “Some place I can do my thing and work well with everyone around me. Good coaches and everything.”

The Panthers have McElhany back for his senior season, but it could be a more difficult season considering the losses from a 12-1 squad.

“I feel like we can be pretty good,” McElhany said. “I feel like we can make the playoffs, but we lost nine of our 11 offensive starters. We had three or four going both ways. So we have like five or six returning players on both sides of the ball. We really lost a lot. We had a huge senior class losing 22. We lost a lot.”

As a sophomore in 2020, McElhany caught 22 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns. He returned eight kickoffs for 129 yards (16.1) and one punt for nine yards.

Click here for his highlights.

Click here for Meet of Champs 100-meter dash.