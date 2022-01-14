Star City Four-Star CJ Turner Set to Visit Arkansas Again on Saturday

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Star City Class of 2023 four-star athlete CJ Turner is set to visit Arkansas on Saturday.

Turner is one of the key recruits slated to attend Arkansas’ Prospect Day. He talked about what he’s looking for while at the event.

“I’m looking for a great environment,” Turner said. “Them to show me love. See the great facilities and stuff like that.”

Turner, 6-1, 210, with 4.48 speed tore his ACL in the fourth game of the 2021 season. He updated how the rehab is coming along.

“It’s coming along great,” Turner said. “I’m rehabbing great. Everything is going good. I’m about to be done with it in about three months.”

Turner holds offers to Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and Tulane. Arkansas and several others are showing strong interest in him. He talked about the positions he may play in college.

“I will probably play linebacker or safety,” Turner said. “Either one between those two. I can cover too and that’s why they label me a safety, but I can play down in the box also. I’m very physical. To take on blocks you have to get around them especially if you are going to play in the SEC.”

The Razorbacks finished 9-4 and defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. The season impressed Turner.

“It was great,” Turner said. “It was a great turnaround. I like what he did with the program. The fans are great too.”

Turner talked about his strengths on the football field.

“I can take on blocks,” Turner said. “I can get around them, breakdown and make the tackle. I can cover really well. My versatility is a strength too. It’s like you are getting two players in one. Versatility comes along way for a football player right now.”

After being injured in a 10-0 win over Monticello and not playing since then has Turner counting the days until the 2022 football season.

“Real anxious man,” Turner said. “I just want to make a deep playoff run for this town and team.”

Click here for highlights.