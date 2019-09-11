Talented 2021 WR Marlon Crockett to see Hogs on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Searcy Class of 2021 wide receiver and safety Marlon Crockett will be at the Arkansas game on Saturday in Fayetteville.

Crockett, 6-4, 190, who moved to Searcy from Gregory-Portland, Texas, has helped the Lions get out to a 2-0 start. Searcy has defeated Morrilton 44-42 and Sheridan 39-7. They will host Batesville on Friday night at 7 p.m.

In the season opener against Morrilton, Crockett had a huge game.

10 Rec 157 yards 1 TD

Week 1https://t.co/DrsJ5kNvoB — Marlon Crockett (@crockett_marlon) August 31, 2019

He also played well in the Sheridan game.

4 catches 46 yards

Week 2https://t.co/jDob5zEJUj — Marlon Crockett (@crockett_marlon) September 7, 2019

In the two games, Crockett has 14 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has two tackles and a pass breakup.

Success for Crockett isn’t a surprise. Last year at Gregory-Portland, he was the District 15-5A DII Newcomer of the Year. He caught 30 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns. On defense at safety, he had 85 tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and pair of interceptions.

Crockett is drawing interest from Arkansas and numerous others.