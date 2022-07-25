By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood has added another talented transfer with the addition of Class of 2026 safety Jacob Cruz who already holds a Power 5 offer from Louisville.

Cruz, 6-0, 180, is transferring from LaPuente (Calif.) Bishop Amat to play for the Bulldogs. Cruz got exposed to some Arkansas Football when he attended a Razorbacks football camp on June 18. He is anxious to represent the Bulldogs.

“The Greenwood coaching staff and players welcomed me in like family the moment I got there,” Cruz said.

While attending the camp at Arkansas Cruz was very impressed with Arkansas. He talked about what he liked at Arkansas including Barry Odom and Dominique Bowman.

“I love the atmosphere in the weight room and field always getting after it,” Cruz said. “Because of the competition it provided and the coaching, the Razorback camp was by far my favorite. Being coached by Coach Odom and Coach Bowman was a blessing. I’m looking forward to getting to know the coaching staff better.”

The Bulldogs already have a pair of 2025 standouts in quarterback Kane Archer, 6-0 1/2, 192, and offensive lineman Cody Taylor, 6-3, 278. Archer holds offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan, Texas A&M, Louisville, Arizona, Ole Miss, Hawaii and FAU. Taylor moved to Greenwood from the Kansas City area. Class of 2024 linebacker Cash Archer, 6-1, 208, is also nearing some offers.

The Bulldogs are once again expected to compete for a state championship under Coach Chris Young. Greenwood hired Young when Rick Jones left for a college job at Missouri. Greenwood, under both Jones and Young, have proved to be a team that challenges for state titles almost on a yearly basis.