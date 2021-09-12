Talented Clarendon WR Quincey McAdoo Impressed With Arkansas

Hog Recruiting
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo attended his first college football game ever and left very impressed.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180, was at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. He committed to Arkansas on April 16 after originally being committed to Florida State. He watched his future school beat Texas 40-21 on Saturday night.

“The Hogs came out to play, you know it was no doubt,” McAdoo said. “It definitely – well it didn’t surprise me but it feels even better to be a Hog now. To see what Coach Sam Pittman is doing with them Hogs, it’s apparent. It’s very apparent.”

He was hosted by senior wide receiver Kendall Catalon. McAdoo couldn’t believe the atmosphere.

“Never seen anything like it,” McAdoo said. “What was it, 74,000 people? I’ve never seen that in my life.”

Other than obviously the game what was the highlight of the trip?

“Most definitely meeting some of the Razorbacks that are already on the team,” McAdoo said. “Talking with Coach Sam Pittman. Just being at the game – it was my first ever college game that I’ve experienced.”

How did the game and visit match up with your expectations going in?

“It was way, I don’t even watch college football but now I’ve got to start watching,” McAdoo said.

Kenny Guiton coaches the wide receivers. McAdoo is thankful he is recruiting him.

“I feel like he’s doing his thing and I’m glad I gave him a chance to recruit me,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo has double-digit offers from many of the nation’s top schools. He described what he feels are his strengths.

“I’m very long,” McAdoo said. “I can track down the ball anywhere from short to long routes. My hands, I feel like that’s the strength of my football game.”

Click here for his highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories