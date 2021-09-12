Talented Clarendon WR Quincey McAdoo Impressed With Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo attended his first college football game ever and left very impressed.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180, was at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. He committed to Arkansas on April 16 after originally being committed to Florida State. He watched his future school beat Texas 40-21 on Saturday night.

“The Hogs came out to play, you know it was no doubt,” McAdoo said. “It definitely – well it didn’t surprise me but it feels even better to be a Hog now. To see what Coach Sam Pittman is doing with them Hogs, it’s apparent. It’s very apparent.”

He was hosted by senior wide receiver Kendall Catalon. McAdoo couldn’t believe the atmosphere.

“Never seen anything like it,” McAdoo said. “What was it, 74,000 people? I’ve never seen that in my life.”

Other than obviously the game what was the highlight of the trip?

“Most definitely meeting some of the Razorbacks that are already on the team,” McAdoo said. “Talking with Coach Sam Pittman. Just being at the game – it was my first ever college game that I’ve experienced.”

How did the game and visit match up with your expectations going in?

“It was way, I don’t even watch college football but now I’ve got to start watching,” McAdoo said.

Kenny Guiton coaches the wide receivers. McAdoo is thankful he is recruiting him.

“I feel like he’s doing his thing and I’m glad I gave him a chance to recruit me,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo has double-digit offers from many of the nation’s top schools. He described what he feels are his strengths.

“I’m very long,” McAdoo said. “I can track down the ball anywhere from short to long routes. My hands, I feel like that’s the strength of my football game.”

Click here for his highlights.