Talented Cornerback Releases Final 5 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of Arkansas’ top targets remaining on the board has released his final five schools.

Spring (Texas) Klein Oak four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr, 6-2, 185, is one of the top uncommitted Class of 2020 prospects left in recruiting. He tweeted out his five finalists on Tuesday night.

Thank all schools that offered me but i feel like these are the best schools for me Final 5 and Committing at Adidas All American Jan 4th @KLEINOAKFB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0KAS0RcmFv — DMJ🕴🏾 (@nudiemcglothern) September 4, 2019

Arkansas was joined by Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Texas. He will announce his decision at the Adidas All American game on Jan. 4. He is being recruited by Mark Smith, Ron Cooper and John Chavis.

In the season opener, a 17-0 win over Langham Creek, McGlothern added two receptions for 35 yards with a long of 30. He also had a kickoff return for 17 yards and a punt return for the same distance.

They face Cypress Creek this week on Friday night.