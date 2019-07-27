Talented DE Landon Jackson Enjoys Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2021 four-star defensive end Landon Jackson was among the recruits that made their way to Friday’s cookout at Arkansas.

Jackson, 6-6, 240, is one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2021. Following the visit he talked about how it went for him.

“It went really good,” Jackson said. “I got to spend a lot to time with the coaches and just get to know them a little more. It was good to get to know some of the recruits.

“I got to meet Brandon Frazier, who is a tight end that is committed here right now and he is pretty cool.”

Is Frazier recruiting you to join him in Fayetteville?

“He talked to me about it,” Jackson said. “He said basically ‘you can’t win with no players.’ He believes in the process and everything.”

Jackson is impressed with Chad Morris and his coaching staff.

“You can tell they are trying their hardest and they just need to get their recruits and the right guys here to win games,” Jackson said.

As far as his recruiting process, Jackson cut his list earlier this month.

“I cut it down to about 10 teams right now and I am really focus on those 10 and Arkansas is included in them,” Jackson said. “It is going pretty good.”

Will you be able to make it to an Arkansas game this fall?

“I think I might end up going to the one in Dallas against A&M actually,” Jackson said.

Jackson talked about what he feels are his strengths and weaknesses at this point of his career with his junior season about to start.

“My strength are definitely my length and my quickness,” Jackson said. “My weakness, I guess I would probably have to say my strength, but that is getting better now.”

Pleasant Grove finished 13-3 in 2018 and Jackson doesn’t expect anything less this fall.

“This season we are returning just about everybody,” Jackson said. “We lost about three or four seniors, but that’s about it. Our whole offense is returning and should be pretty good.”

In two years of high school football, Jackson has 154 tackles, including 31 for loss, 20.5 sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He owns over 20 scholarship offers.