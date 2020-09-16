Talented Offensive Lineman Armon Bethea Has Razorbacks Among Top 5, Very Impressed with Brad Davis, Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall three-star offensive lineman Armon Bethea is one of the University of Arkansas’ top remaining targets for the Class of 2021.

Bethea, 6-6, 310, has been chosen to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl on Jan. 9. Bethea talked about his recruiting on Tuesday night and how it has been going for him.

“It has been going pretty well right now,” Bethea said. “I’m starting to narrow down schools a little bit more.”

Despite cutting list of schools down the Razorbacks with Coach Sam Pittman and Coach Brad Davis are still on his list.

“They’re in my Top 5 with Arizona State, Ole Miss, Louisville and West Virginia in no particular order,” Bethea said.

He talked about why he likes Arkansas despite the fact he has never been to the state and what attracted him to the Razorbacks.

“I really like Coach Brad Davis,” Bethea said. “He’s a really good guy. I really like the plan that Coach Sam Pittman has for the program. Just the offensive line experience both of them have. That really opened my eyes a little bit. That’s where football is at.”

The fact Hunter Yurachek hired Pittman, a former offensive line coach, and not a former skill-position player as a head coach got Bethea’s attention.

“That really did impress me,” Bethea said.

The NCAA has restricted off-campus visits and recruiting due to COVID-19, but Bethea is still hopeful that changes before he has to make a decision on a college.

“I’m actually hoping to get an opportunity to make visits,” Bethea said. “Because that’s a real major piece in the recruiting process.”

The fact Arkansas and most of his finalists aren’t close to his home in Brooklyn isn’t a factor.

“Absolutely close to home isn’t a factor at all,” Bethea said. “Wherever the fit is that’s where I’m gonna go.”

Bethea talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I feel like I’m really good in my change of direction,” Bethea said. “My feet, my nastiness are really my strengths. Also my physicality.

“Really I think I need to improve more on my overall technique.”

Bethea said his senior season has been pushed back to the spring in New York. He talked about how he has trained during this pandemic.

“I’ve been doing a lot of speed and agility work,” Bethea said. “I’ve been lifting weights five days a week two a days and actually six days a week. My dad converted the garage to a weight room during this. So I have been able to pump some iron.”

Arkansas currently has three offensive line commitments with hopes of signing four. They have Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300; and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest’s Cole Carson, 6-6, 285.

Click here for his highlights.

I’m not a lineman…..I’m a Athlete💯 pic.twitter.com/XrqXnhyJQA — Armon ”Big Baby 🍼” Bethea ✞ (@D1BoundArmon) September 12, 2020