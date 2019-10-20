Tamarion McDonald Gives Impressions of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Tamarion McDonald left Fayetteville impressed with what he saw while on an official visit.

McDonald, 6-2, 215, committed to Mississippi State on May 25, but is still taking other official visits. He has also officially visited Tennessee.

“Fun,” McDonald said of the Arkansas visit. “Fun and comfortable. I already knew how it was gonna be pretty much.”

What did this visit help you learn about program?

“I was already comfortable with the coaches,” McDonald said. “I just wanted to chill with the players and check out the environment at the game.”

McDonald plays both ways for Whitehaven and is a very versatile recruit. What position does Arkansas want you to play?

“The nickel, pretty much everywhere,” McDonald said. “He said I could play linebacker, safety, nickel. He said I could play everywhere and that’s what he liked about me.”

What did you take away from the staff following the game on Saturday?

“They treated us real good,” McDonald said. “I knew how it was gonna be. Obviously they need us and need help.”

What do you think about the plan or vision they have to turn it around here?

“Yes sir,” McDonald said. “They just want us to come in and be game-changers. Play right away.”

McDonald visited with four-star linebacker teammates Bryson Eason and Martavius French. It’s important to the three of you to play together in college?

“Yes sir, most definitely,” McDonald said. “We feed into each other. We open up plays for each other. We play for each other. We make each other play good. We’ve got good chemistry.”

Despite his early offer from Mississippi State and some others, it was in recent weeks that both Tennessee and Arkansas offered him thus giving him a chance to join his teammates. Did the hard work you put in finally pay off for you?

“I pretty much knew if I just took of my business in the weight room and the field everything I wanted would come eventually,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the trio will visit Mississippi State together and maybe Memphis. They don’t have a timetable for a decision.