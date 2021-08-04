Tawfiq Thomas Names Top 6 With Razorbacks Making Cut

FAYETTEVILLE — Tampa (Fla.) Gaither Class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas has narrowed his list to six schools.

Thomas, 6-4, 335, announced a Top 6 of Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas, South Florida, Louisville and Iowa State.

Thomas has used three of his five allowed official visits. He has been to Kansas, Iowa State and Michigan. Arkansas offered him on April 28 and is hoping to get one of his two final visits. The Razorbacks currently have two commitments on the defensive line. Maumelle’s Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, and Greenland’s JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, are already on the commitment list.

As a junior, Thomas had 53 tackles, 15 for loss and three sacks.

Click here for highlights.