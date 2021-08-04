Tawfiq Thomas Names Top 6 With Razorbacks Making Cut

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

FAYETTEVILLE — Tampa (Fla.) Gaither Class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas has narrowed his list to six schools.

Thomas, 6-4, 335, announced a Top 6 of Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas, South Florida, Louisville and Iowa State.

Thomas has used three of his five allowed official visits. He has been to Kansas, Iowa State and Michigan. Arkansas offered him on April 28 and is hoping to get one of his two final visits. The Razorbacks currently have two commitments on the defensive line. Maumelle’s Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, and Greenland’s JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, are already on the commitment list.

As a junior, Thomas had 53 tackles, 15 for loss and three sacks.

Click here for highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories