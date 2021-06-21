TE Thomas Jewett Enjoys Camp at Arkansas, Impressed With Dowell Loggains

FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit Class of 2022 three-star tight end Thomas Jewett had a good camp at Arkansas on Sunday.

Jewett, 6-4, 215, talked about how he did at the camp.

“I did really well,” Jewett said. “Got some good reps against some really good competition. Had a lot of fun out here.”

What did you think about Arkansas’ new tight end’s coach Dowell Loggains?

“Really good,” Jewett said. “Really fun guy who brings a lot of energy. Always smiles. When you have good rep he tells you. When you have a bad rep he tells you. He tells you whatever you need to do better that’s what he tells you and that’s what you need to do.”

As a junior, Jewett caught 13 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. He has five offers at this time.

“So far Buffalo, Sam Houston, Lamar, Austin Peay and [Tennessee State],” Jewett said.

What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Jewett said. “This is my first time being in Fayetteville and I love the city, I love the atmosphere, I love the stadium and I love the campus so far.”

Jewett talked about what he feels are his strengths.

“My strengths I think are my route running, my hands and my ability to just do whatever the coaches need me to do,” Jewett said. “Finishing reps and also finishing blocks.”

What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

“I’ve got a camp at Tennessee and then go back to Houston,” Jewett said. “Just workout, get better and work on my game.”

