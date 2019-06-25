Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Moore Looking Hard at Razorbacks

By Otis Kirk

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland Class of 2020 linebacker Aaron Moore is one of Arkansas’ key targets at his position.

Moore, 6-2, 220, helped lead Murfreesboro Oakland to the Division I, Class 6A state championship in 2018. In the 37-0 victory over Memphis Whitehaven in the state title game, Moore had six tackles, .5 tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries. Moore and Oakland finished the season 14-1.

Arkansas offered Moore a scholarship on May 2, 2018. He visited Arkansas on March 9 for its big Elite Prospect Day. As a junior, Moore finished with 63 tackles, 29 unassisted, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts.

On Feb. 21, Moore cut his list of offers down to six schools he’s still considering. In addition to Arkansas, he likes Missouri, Memphis, Purdue, Tulane and UTSA. Oklahoma State offered him as well on May 1.

Moore is hoping to attend Arkansas’ cookout on July 26 and also make his college decision before his senior season. He feels it’s growing close to time to make a decision as he’s starting to concentrate more on his senior season than the recruiting.

“Recruiting slowing down I’m only in contact with like three schools with one of them being Arkansas,” Moore said.

This past December, Arkansas signed Murfreesboro Blackman wide receiver Trey Knox. The talented wide receiver went on to have an outstanding spring at Arkansas. Moore knows his former crosstown rival.

“Yeah I know Trey he’s definitely been competing and doing his thing,” Moore said. “He’s a great player.”

As far as his own skills, Moore talked about why he feels so many schools recruited him.

“My strengths I feel is I’ve got speed,” Moore said. “I can bend really well when blitzing. I can cover and make plays sideline to sideline.”

Whether it’s Arkansas or some other school on his list, Moore talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“A place I feel comfortable and can call home,” Moore said.

Moore is being recruited by Arkansas’ John Chavis. The Razorback defensive coordinator has made a strong impression on Moore.

“Coach Chavis is a great coach,” Moore said. “He has put a lot of great defensive players in the NFL. For sure he definitely makes me feel like a priority.”