FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas State transfer defensive lineman Terry Hampton officially visited Arkansas this weekend and will be a Razorback.

Hampton, 6-0, 293, was set to make his college decision on Monday, but went ahead and committed. Following the visit, Hampton talked about how the visit went.

“Man, just the school period,” Hampton said. “Great people, great atmosphere. The coaches are really nice and great. They treated us like family. I get that family feel here, and I feel like that’s important being my last year.”

In 2021 in six games, Hampton had 11 tackles, five solo and 2.5 for loss. In 2020 he played 11 games, Hampton finished with 35 tackles, six for loss and two sacks. Since you made a decision why did you choose Arkansas?

“I feel like they’re doing something special here, especially going into this year,” Hampton said. “They’re looking for a few changes on defense and I feel like I would be a great fit.”

Hampton offered up his thoughts on Deke Adams, Arkansas’ new defensive line coach.

“Great coach, man, great coach,” Hampton said. “I can feel the energy being around him. I can tell he really knows what he’s doing.”

What did they tell you about the defense?

“They’re looking to do a few changes on defense, but I don’t really know all of the details,” Hampton said.

If things had worked out as Hampton planned coming out of El Dorado he would have already been a Razorback.

“Yes, I did,” Hampton said of following the Hogs in high school. “It was a goal of mine coming out of high school, but things unfortunately happened with my injury and all, but that was the goal.”

Hampton entered the transfer portal on April 15. In addition to Arkansas, he also has gained offers from Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Utah State, Oregon State, SMU and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas now has two scholarships remaining for 2022.