The Natural State Football Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed three players from inside the state in December and could add some more in February.

Arkansas signed Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart and Bryant’s Catrell Wallace, both linebackers, and Hazen defensive lineman Blayne Toll during the early period.

They targeted Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell, but he opted to sign with North Carolina. The previous staff basically hadn’t recruited him since they had a commitment from Chandler Morris. Sam Pittman had one visit with Criswell, but by then the decision had already been made.

A couple of players to keep an eye on in the next few weeks are Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott and West Memphis linebacker Kendarrius Moore.

Scott, 6-6, 295, was committed to Ole Miss, but opted not to sign early. Reportedly Arkansas and Mississippi State could now get visits. Kansas is hoping to get one as well.

Moore, 6-1, 211, was committed to Tulane, but he too didn’t sign early. Moore is an active linebacker and could be someone the Hogs bring in for a visit. Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State are among the other schools that have extended an offer to Moore.

If Arkansas needs another wide receiver in the Class of 2020 they should take a look at Little Rock Christian’s Chris Hightower, 6-2, 190. Kansas, SMU, Tulane and others have offered.

2021 Prospects

The Class of 2021 in the state is taking shape following this fall. Arkansas has offers out to Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley.

Among the other talented recruits in 2021 to watch are Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter, Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, Har-Ber tight end Errington McRae, Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, Jacksonville defensive lineman Tyas Martin, Parkview defensive lineman Jared Summons, Little Rock Christian linebacker Corey Platt Jr, Bentonville linebacker Cole Joyce, Searcy wide receiver Marlon Crockett, West Memphis’ pair of defensive end Renard Gwynn and defensive tackle Terry Carter, Forrest City linebacker Marco Avant and the Joe T. Robinson group of quarterback Buddy Gaston, athlete Hunter Smith and defensive end D.J. Withers.

There’s others as well who could emerge as key prospects.

Covering State

Pittman plans to assign each of his 10 assistants part of Arkansas to make sure each prospect gets discovered as a scholarship recruit or preferred walk-on.

“I think we have an opportunity with our university with how we can get kids in that Arkansas needs to go heavy on preferred walk-ons and walk-ons in their program,” Pittman said. “As a matter of fact, I was really shocked at the number of walk-on kids that we have on our team now. I’m very grateful that they’re on our football team, but there really is a large number of walk-ons on our team, so with that said, I think that’s why we’re going to put all 10 of our coaches in some part recruiting the state of Arkansas.

“If you do that, there’s a lot of good things that can come out of that, but one of them is I think your walk-on program is going to be much better and the relationships with the high school coaches are going to be better, relationship with the state of Arkansas is going to be better. So I think to get the walk-on program even better than it is now, I think our coaches have to be assigned to one part of the state.”