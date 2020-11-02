The Unknown has Slowed Down 2021 Recruiting, but Arkansas Going Hard in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Due to all the COVID-19 restrictions with recruiting this year no school has been allowed to host unofficial or official visitors or go out to scout games or hold school camps.

The last time Arkansas was able to host an unofficial visitor was on March 9 before it was all shut down by the NCAA. Sam Pittman and his staff managed to host two Prospect Days. One was on Feb. 1 and the other March 7. On March 9, they had a lone prospect on campus.

On Monday, Pittman talked about the complicated state of recruiting right now.

“We have several guys who are committed to us,” Pittman said. “We haven’t had many in the last couple of months. We talked about it in our staff meeting. Right now, everything’s kind of on hold. I think a lot of the kids are waiting to see if there’s going to be official type visits in January. We have not… From what I understand, we haven’t gotten that ruling yet.

“I still think there’s going to be a whole bunch of them sign early, but there’s that last group of guys who are going, ‘I don’t want to sign some place I’ve never been to.’ And heck, I don’t blame them. But we’re in a little bit of a holding pattern it seems like to me. Where we’re trying to attack is the ’22 class. We’ve got a pretty good number in the ’21 class, but we’re trying to go after the ’22 class, particularly in the state of Arkansas.”

Arkansas currently has 19 commitments plus one transfer in the Class of 2021 thus leaving them five scholarships. They have three pledges in the Class of 2022. Arkansas has used some virtual visits and trying to be creative letting recruits know what they have to offer, but no visitors has created a challenge.

“Well, we’re sending out all kinds of stuff all the time,” Pittman said. “Trying to talk about what we’ve done and who we have and awards they’re getting and all this kind of stuff. But even the atmosphere is not the atmosphere, unless you go to A&M and then you got a pretty good atmosphere down there. It’s hard to sell right now, to be honest with you. They can’t come and all those things. Hopefully they watch it on TV and get a feeling about who we are. Right now, we’re trying to sell ourself and is our program better than what it has been and all those things. That’s up to the individual on what you think about that. We’re trying to head in the right direction and play good football to give them a reason to come to Arkansas.”

Arkansas’ Class of 2021 Commitments

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 206, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, Texas

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City Carl Albert, Okla.

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa Union, Okla.

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City, Texas

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto, Texas

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 165, Oklahoma City John Marshall, Okla.

Jaquayln Crawford, WR, 5-10, 172, Transfer from OU

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville Beau Chene, La.

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata Rivercrest, Texas

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-1, 275, Vian, Okla.

Christopher Paul, LB, 6-1, 235, Corele Crisp County, Ga.

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S-LB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep, Mo.

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco , Texas

Raheim Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockdale, Fla.

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170, Moore Southmoore, Okla.

Class of 2022 Commitments

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan Byrnes, S.C.