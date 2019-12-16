Three Dual-Threat Quarterbacks on the Market

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman is just settling in as the new Razorback head football coach.

He was hired on Dec. 8 and already he has spent a week recruiting, hired three assistant coaches and more. The early signing period is Dec. 18-20.

It appears the lone quarterback target he has seen so far, Morrilton’s Jacolby Criswell, will sign with North Carolina on Wednesday morning. Criswell has been commited to North Carolina since June 3.

Pittman saw him this past Tuesday, but it appears Criswell is set on going to North Carolina. He took an official visit there this past weekend.

That leaves Pittman needing a quarterback in the Class of 2020. Ben Hicks’ eligibility is up and junior Nick Starkel has entered the transfer portal. That leaves true freshman KJ Jefferson, who redshirted this season, sophomore John Stephen Jones and junior Jack Lindsey as the lone quarterbacks on campus.

So Arkansas will need a quarterback in this class whether it’s a grad transfer, junior college or high school. When Pittman gets his offensive coordinator wherever he comes from that coach may have a quarterback target in mind.

Some insist one can’t fix the quarterback position with transfers. That theory is so wrong. The key is getting the right one to fit your system.

Gardner Minshew transferred from East Carolina to Washington State and was outstanding his year there and is now in the NFL. The three quarterback finalists for the Heisman Trophy this year were all transfers. The winner, LSU’s Joe Burrow, came from Ohio State. Justin Fields left Georgia for Ohio State and Jalen Hurts from Alabama to Oklahoma.

So with this media member no different than anyone else here’s a look at three dual-threat quarterbacks who appear to be currently available. Just to be clear this isn’t saying any of them are being looked at by Arkansas or will eventually be evaluated or recruited by the Hogs.

This is nothing more than looking at three dual-threat quarterbacks who appear to be available.

Mekhi Hagens, 6-3, 195, St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College HS

A weird thing happened to Hagens during his senior season. The team saw its program be suspended and forfeit the games. Apparently, Cardinal Ritter had used an ineligible player though it wasn’t Hagens. He was having an outstanding season when the program was abruptly suspended. He holds offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana, Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Tennessee Martin, Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss. Barry Odom and his staff had offered him a scholarship when at Missouri and the new head coach in Columbia, Eliah Drinkwitz, had offered him a scholarship at his previous school. Hagens is a three-star recruit with the services.

This Season

2,135 Passing Yards

27 Touchdowns

ONLY 7 GAMES pic.twitter.com/0ucZUBSBB5 — smoove9 (@mekhi_hagens) October 26, 2019

Jett Duffey, 6-1, 200, Texas Tech (Grad Transfer)

Had an up-and-down career with the Red Raiders. He had a very good junior year. He completed 239 of 367 passes for 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He rushed 72 times for 212 yards and a touchdown. The former Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge three-star quarterback was an Elite 11 finalist out of high school. He was suspended twice while at Tech. The first time was in 2017 because a woman accused Duffey of having sexual intercourse with her while she was too incapacitated. However the grand jury failed to find sufficient evidence to prosecute Duffey. The following spring four Red Raiders were arrested outside a bar and Duffey arrested for criminal mischief when he punched a wall. His best game this fall was when he led Texas Tech to a 45-35 upset of Oklahoma State. He passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for a 16-yard score. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Anthony Brown, 6-1, 210, Boston College (Grad Transfer)

He was a three-star quarterback out of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney Regional. He was a three-year starter for Boston College. He started the first six games of 2019 before suffering a leg injury that ended his season. He completed 81 of 137 passes for 1,250 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 33 times for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For his career, Brown started 28 games. He finished with 4,738 yards passing, 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He celebrated his graduation recently.