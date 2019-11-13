TE Brandon Frazier, QB Chandler Morris Decommit From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — McKinney (Texas) North tight end Brandon Frazier and Highland Park (Texas) quarterback Chandler Morris are no longer committed to Arkansas.

Frazier announced the decision on Twitter Tuesday.

Morris is the son of the former Arkansas coach and also announced his decision on Twitter.

Frazier and Morris are the sixth and seventh recruits to reopen their recruiting with the firing of Chad Morris on Sunday with all of them from Texas. They join Crockett tight end Allen Horace, Marshall wide receiver Savion Williams, Austin Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum, Carthage running back Kelvontay Dixon and Houston North Shore running back John Gentry.

That leaves seven commitments for Arkansas’ Class of 2020.

Arkansas’ commitments at this time

Blayne Toll, DE, Hazen

Jashaud Stewart, DE, Jonesboro

Catrell Wallace, OLB, Bryant

Darin Turner, WR-S, Memphis (Tenn.) Central

Mike Harris, CB, Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Drew Francis, LB, Knoxville (Tenn.) West

Tyrece Edwards, DE, Knoxville (Tenn.) West

