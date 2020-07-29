Tight End is Loaded Position in Arkansas’ High School Ranks This Fall, Five to Watch Plus a Sleeper

FAYETTEVILLE — Several positions are loaded with talent in Arkansas this fall, but tight end is emerging as one with outstanding talent.

The state has three seniors who are already committed to colleges and two underclassmen already pulling in multiple Power 5 offers. In addition, there’s a sleeper at one of Arkansas’ largest schools who could get on some recruiting lists very quickly with a fast start to his season.

Here’s a look at six tight ends to watch this fall.

Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview, 2021 — Committed to Arkansas on July 18 over several national powers. Caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns last fall. Should have a great season. Can catch the ball and also very good blocker. Should continue Arkansas’ great success with tight ends from Pulaski County.

Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, Mena, 2021 — Committed to Kansas on April 21. The best tight end to come out of Mena since Mark Ford who later went on to star at the University of Houston. As a junior, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He was 1 of 1 passing for 25 yards and a touchdown. Rushed twice for five yards. In limited action on defense, finished with five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, Har-Ber, 2021 — Was once committed to Arkansas State, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He committed to Memphis on July 4. Outstanding athlete who started in football and basketball as sophomore at Har-Ber. Only athlete in Class 7A to accomplish that in 2018-19. As a junior, caught 42 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns.

Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, DeWitt, 2022 — One of the fastest rising recruits in Arkansas. He sent out some video of him dunking a basketball and the offers started pouring in at a very fast clip. He now has 16 offers. The Razorbacks offered on June 16. As a sophomore, Courtney caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He rushed three times for 16 yards. Among his other Power 5 offers are Purdue, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Michigan State, Kansas State, Baylor, TCU and Kansas.

Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, Ashdown, 2023 — Arkansas and Kansas have both offered. The Hogs became his first offer on April 6 and then the Jayhawks followed up two days later. Talented player who is athletic enough to play wide receiver or tight end. Has very bright future.

Jayden Williams, 6-5, 250, Conway, 2021 — This is a sleeper. He caught six passes for 94 yards last fall. Keep an eye on this prospect. Arkansas State and others are watching him. His recruiting could get interesting.