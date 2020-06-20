Time Nearing for 14 Scholarship Freshmen to Report at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will welcome 14 new scholarship freshmen to campus on June 29.

The upperclassmen, transfers and freshmen who enrolled at midterm are already on campus. Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Director of Athletics and Vice-Chancellor, opted for the freshmen to report three week’s later than the other players.

“The decision to hold freshman back to the 29th was really a decision I made,” Yurachek explained. “It’s hard enough to make an adjustment from being a high school senior to a freshman to a college campus. I didn’t want that adjustment to be while we were working through our plan on June 8 where you didn’t have an opportunity to work with your coaches and develop a relationship with your coaches.

“The transfer student-athletes have been through that experience whether you are a grad transfer or a regular transfer. You’ve been through your freshman year, you’ve been through that experience. You are more mature and transfer student athletes will be able to come in June 8 because I feel there’s a different level of maturity. They’ve been through that adjustment of being a college student already.”

Arkansas signed 19 freshmen in the Class of 2020. Four reported at midterm, one will attend a junior college and the remainder are set to come in on June 29.

The Razorbacks have Feleipe Franks on campus and the second quarterback in the recruiting class will join him. Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall’s Malik Hornsby will arrive with high expectations. As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards and 29 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. He also rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arkansas added a running back in Crowley (Texas) High School’s Dominique Johnson. He rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He was committed to Missouri, but chose Arkansas during the early signing period.

Wide receiver Darin Turner was the only player at his position and he enrolled at midterm. Arkansas has two tight ends with Blayne Toll enrolling at midterm. Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus’ Collin Sutherland is preparing to report. He caught 35 passes for 329 yards and eight touchdowns. He flipped to Arkansas from UNLV late in the process.

A trio of offensive linemen are set to report June 29. They are Memphis (Tenn.) White Station’s Ray Curry Jr., St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John and Memphis University’s Marcus Henderson.

The defensive linemen preparing to head to Fayetteville are Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County’s Jaqualin McGehee and LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County’s Andy Boykin. Xavier Kelly is already on campus.

Stewart finished his senior season with 114 tackles, 85 solo, 23 for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and recovered two. McGehee had 65 tackles, 19 for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a blocked punt. Boykin finished his senior season with 65 tackles, nine for loss, five sacks and four blocked kicks.

At linebacker, Joe T. Robinson’s JT Towers, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington’s Eric Thomas and Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s Jacorrei Turner all are set to report. Kelin Burrle and Levi Draper reported on June 8.

Towers had 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles as a senior. Thomas had a very good senior season. He finished with 60 tackles, 46 solo, 27 for loss, 14.5 sacks, an interception and six forced fumbles. Turner played both ways at his high school. On defense, he had 45 tackles, 31 solo, 10 for loss, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

In the secondary, Myles Slusher and Jerry Jacobs came in at midterm. New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin’s Nick Turner and Suffield (Conn.) Academy’s Khari Johnson are ready to join them. Johnson played both ways at Suffield Academy. On defense, he finished with 36 tackles, 28 unassisted, a tackle for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Turner had 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior.

Kicker AJ Reed is on campus as well since he is a grad transfer.

