TJ Lindsey Wowed by Arkansas’ Facilities

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant Class of 2024 defensive end TJ Lindsey got to attend the Prospect Day at Arkansas on Saturday and left the visit impressed.

Lindsey, 6-4, 250, talked about his highlight of the visit and talked about Sam Pittman.

“It was good,” Lindsey said. “A really nice experience. I like what I saw. Academic center was great. I met Coach Pittman that was probably the highlight. It was kind of like surreal seeing him in person.”

What did Coach Pittman say to you?

“He just said what’s up,” Lindsey said. “I feel like he knew who I was. We took a picture.”

Arkansas’ Jermial Ashley, the defensive line coach, also spoke with Lindsey.

“He just said what’s up and asked me about my position and how the year went,” Lindsey said. “It was good.”

Lindsey was making his second visit to Arkansas and talked about the facilities.

“I came up here in the seventh grade,” Lindsey said. “I was in a camp. This was more like an in-depth look. It was cool. The dorms are actually really cool. That was a cool part.”

Lindsey is also a key member of the Bryant basketball team. Arkansas’ Dowell Loggains plans to go see him play basketball soon.

Yes sir they are coming to the North Little Rock game on January 25,” Lindsey said.

