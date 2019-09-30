Torey Phillips Recognized for Play Against Chapel Hill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pleasant Grove (Texas) Class of 2021 defensive lineman Torey Phillips had a big game in a 63-21 victory over Chapel Hill on Friday night.

Phillips, 6-7, 265, is in his first year at Pleasant Grove after playing at Joe T. Robinson as a freshman and Hope in 2018. Phillips tweeted about his game this past Friday.

@ToreyPhillips3 Congrats. I have a feeling this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/O2cPHPZhd0 — Texarkana Gameday (@TXK_Gameday) September 29, 2019

Arkansas offered Phillips on Sept. 11. It was his first D-I offer. Arkansas’ Jeff Traylor will be in attendance to watch Phillips and his teammates take on Carthage on Friday night. Phillips attended Arkansas’ game against San Jose State recently.

The game on Friday will feature two Razorback commitments and three more who hold offers. Carthage has 2020 commitments offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford and athlete Kelvontay Dixon.

In addition to Phillips, Pleasant Grove has defensive ends Landon Jackson and Marcus Burris, also 2021 recruits.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Pleasant Grove (5-0) and Carthage (4-0) are both undefeated on the season.

Carthage has defeated Jacksonville (Texas) 48-0, Liberty-Eylau 49-7, Marshall 38-6 and Gilmer 24-15. Pleasant Grove has topped Paris (Texas) 22–16, Henderson 40-7, Atlanta 48-17, Gladewater 45-0 and then Chapel Hill this past Friday.