Transfer Portal Possibilities For The Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has already landed two prospects from the transfer portal and will likely sign some additional ones.

The Razorbacks are expected to add six more recruits to the Class of 2022 with at least some of them coming from the transfer portal.

Here’s some players linked to Arkansas to various degrees.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, 6-2, 203, Oklahoma (Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.)

Signed with Arkansas on Dec. 15. In 2021, caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Should be key replacement for Treylon Burks.

Landon Jackson, DL, 6-7, 270, LSU (Pleasant Grove, Texas)

Signed with Hogs on Dec. 15. At Pleasant Grove, Jackson had 299 tackles, 75 for loss, 45.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries with one for touchdown and one interception.

Jared Verse, DE, 6-4, 245, Albany College (Berwick Central Columbia, Pa.)

Signed with Florida State after offered by Arkansas and countless others. In 2021, finished with 52 tackles, 31 solo, 11.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Jaxon Player, DL, 6-0, 290, Tulsa (Waco Midway, Texas)

Has decision down to Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, OU and Oklahoma State. This season, Player had 49 tackles, 21 solo, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, seven quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, 6-0, 239, Miami (Ohio) (Cincinnati Colerain, Ohio)

Has signed with Cincinnati over Arkansas and others. In 2021, finished with 125 tackles, 60 solo, four sacks, three pass breakups and one interception.

Jashon Perkins-Watkins, DB, 6-4, 200, Memphis (Nashville East, Tenn.)

Entered the transfer portal on Saturday and was offered by Hogs on Monday.

Mekhi Wingo, DL, 6-1, 275, Missouri (St. Louis De Smet, Mo.)

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 after a 2021 season that saw him make the All-SEC Freshman Team. Wingo is now considering Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. In 2021, Wingo finished with 27 tackles, 14 solo, two for loss, a sack, one interception and two quarterback hurries. His best game came in his final one in a 24-22 loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22.

Drew Sanders, LB, 6-5, 244, Alabama (Denton Ryan, Texas)

Entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The former five-star is now following several Arkansas coaches on Twitter. In 2021, finished with 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, 6-2, 185, LSU (Houston Klein Oak, Texas)

Considered Arkansas out of high school. In 2021, finished with 32 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, an interception, five pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Latrell McCutcheon, 6-1, 185, Oklahoma (Austin LBJ, Texas)

Big-time recruit out of high school and played as true freshman. This season, finished with nine tackles, nine solo, a pass breakup, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles.

Ameer Speed, DB, 6-3, 211, Georgia (Jacksonville Sandalwood, Fla.)

Started three games at Georgia this season. Went into the portal on Tuesday. Had 13 tackles with seven solo in 2021.