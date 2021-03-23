Trio of Four-Star Recruits Making Commitments This Week, Predictions for Each

FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of four-star recruits sought by Arkansas are making a commitment this week with two on Thursday and another Sunday.
None of the three have told me where they are going to commit, nor have I asked them, so this is simply predictions based on my gut feeling at this time.
Phaizon Wilson, WR, 6-4, 200, Lancaster, Texas
Choices: Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss
Prediction: Arkansas
Joshua White, DE, 6-5, 248, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.
Choices: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Georgia, Georgia Tech
Prediction: Mississippi State
Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville, Mich.
Said in Direct Message to me he would commit on March 28.
Choices: Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan State, Kentucky
Prediction: Arkansas