Trio of Four-Star Recruits Making Commitments This Week, Predictions for Each

FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of four-star recruits sought by Arkansas are making a commitment this week with two on Thursday and another Sunday.

None of the three have told me where they are going to commit, nor have I asked them, so this is simply predictions based on my gut feeling at this time.

Phaizon Wilson, WR, 6-4, 200, Lancaster, Texas

Choices: Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss

Prediction: Arkansas

Joshua White, DE, 6-5, 248, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Choices: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Georgia, Georgia Tech

Prediction: Mississippi State

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville, Mich.

Said in Direct Message to me he would commit on March 28.

Choices: Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan State, Kentucky

Prediction: Arkansas

