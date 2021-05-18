Trio of Razorback Recruits: Predictions on Where They Land

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 10 commitments for the Class of 2022 and is nearing the June 4-6 weekend when official visitors will find their way to Fayetteville again.

Here’s predictions on where three more targets will land with the Hogs.

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

The big-time lineman released his Top 8 this past Sunday. Arkansas, Penn State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado made the cut. He will announce his college decision on June 27. He has some official visits set up that he plans to take including one to Arkansas on Sept. 10-12. He will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas in June and also plans to visit Nebraska on an official visit. Prediction: Arkansas

Alex Bacchetta, P-K, 6-3, 200, Atlanta Westminster, Ga.

The nation’s No. 1 punter and No. 7 kicker. He will take an official visit to Arkansas on June 11-13. He will then be at Penn State the next weekend and finish up June at Virginia June 25-27. He is being recruited by Scott Fountain. Bacchetta came to the spring game at Arkansas. Very strong leg. Prediction: Arkansas

👤 Alex Bacchetta // 2022 // Rank: 1



All 3 at a HIGH level.



✅ Punts

✅ Field Goals

✅ Kickoffs



The No. 1 ranked punter in America does it all. Alex Bacchetta always shows out during the #KohlsShowcase Tour.



🎥 Full Video: https://t.co/ItkbUYiaRF #KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/3x0iJnDEpL — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) April 19, 2021

Cam East, OL, 6-7, 280, New Orleans St. Augustine, La.

Will take an official visit to Arkansas June 25-27. TCU will get an official visit the June 11-13 weekend. He holds several offers including ones from Georgia, Florida State, Colorado and many others. He did a virtual visit with the Hogs and Brad Davis on March 6. Arkansas has three offensive linemen committed and East would be a nice addition. Prediction: Arkansas