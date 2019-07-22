Trio of Texas 2021 Running Backs Headed to UA Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ cookout is Friday and it appears some talented 2021 running backs from Texas will be in Fayetteville.

At this time, Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins, 6-2, 195, Cypress Cy-Fair’s LJ Johnson, 5-10, 204, and Pearland’s Brandon Campbell, 5-10, 190, are all slated to be in attendance. All are coming off outstanding sophomore seasons.

Arkansas was the first to offer Jenkins. He also holds offers to Baylor, Louisiana-Monroe and BYU. The Hogs offered him on Jan. 30. As a sophomore, Jenkins rushed 273 times for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was at Arkansas’ Elite Prospect Day on March 9. He helped Lindale to a 7-5 record in 2018.

Johnson is highly recruited. The Hogs became his first offer on March 29, but since then schools have started heavily recruiting him. As a sophomore, Johnson rushed 164 times for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns while catching two passes for 60 yards and another touchdown. Cy-Fair finished 11-3.

In addition to the Hogs, Johnson holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Duke, TCU, Houston, Arizona and Baylor.

Campbell rushed for 676 yards and five touchdowns on 131 carries while also catching 13 passes for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Arkansas offered him on May 20.

Campbell’s other offers are North Texas, Texas, UTSA, Louisville, Illinois, Houston Baptist, Syracuse, Washington, Boston College, SMU, USC, Memphis, Virginia Tech, Texas Southern, UAB, Houston, William & Mary and Illinois State.

The Razorbacks hold 13 commitments for the Class of 2020, but have yet to gain one for 2021.